Concern over black market vaping sales after state-wide ban

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A temporary ban issued by Governor Charlie Baker has both vapers and businesses that sell these devices scrambling.

The state-wide ban of vaping products has caused uncertainty for those within the vaping community and for people who’ve opened vape shops during the peak of this national trend. One of the biggest unknowns, is how will people get their hands on vaping products?

James Robinson owns Jim Buddy’s Vape Shop in Chicopee, he told 22News that non-professionals are going to use this ban to their advantage.

“Absolutely. I foresee people making volume juice at home in their bathtub and selling it on Craigslist,” Robinson said. “That’s exactly what’s going to happen with the products they get from overseas. It’s totally counter productive to what the governor thinks he’s trying to do.”

Robinson will most likely not be able to sell his products until January 25 of 2020, when the ban will be in effect until. One man who frequents the shop told 22News, he quit smoking cigarettes for about two years and has been vaping as an alternative.

“I’m sure the tobacco market’s going to love that,” Kevin Rollins expressed. “My opinion it’s the wrong stuff they’re banning. Not just the vapes that are probably harming everyone, it’s the black market THC carts.”

Robinson said that vaping makes up 60 percent of his business and while he doesn’t plan to lay anyone off, there will be reduced hours.

Robinson told 22News he also reached out to Gov. Baker’s office Wednesday out of fear for his customers and business.