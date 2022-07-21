Mass. (WWLP) – A concern has risen over drivers that are taking multiple medications before hitting the road.

According to AAA, nearly half of the drivers surveyed said they used one or more potentially impairing medication in the last 30 days. Drivers who take medication may be unaware of the possible impacts on their driving ability.

AAA has laid out some safety reminders:

Don’t underestimate the risks of driving after using medications.

Be aware of your options.

Ask your doctor how the medications could affect your driving ability

For more information about the dangers of driving while taking medication you can take a look at AAA’s website.