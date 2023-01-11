WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – There is a lot of confusion and frustration among passengers at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday.

There are several delays and even cancellations due to the And after a computer issue at the FAA. After what happened during the holidays, many travelers have had enough.

According to data from Flight Aware, there are just under 2,000 delays across the country and just under 300 cancellations. The airports that are faring the worst of it include Dallas fort Worth, Charlotte, North Carolina, and LaGuardia.

John Ratcliff of Florida said, “I’ve been traveling for about 40 years and I’ve got to say recently over the past few years, I got to say, I really feel almost embarrassed to be a U.S. traveler to go through what you have to go through with the airlines the way they are situated the way they are today.”

According to the FAA, normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually and they are continuing to look into what caused the initial problem.