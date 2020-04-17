Congressman McGovern holds tele-town hall to answer COVID-19 questions

(WWLP) — Congressman Jim McGovern held a second tele-town hall Thursday night focused on the coronavirus pandemic.

The purpose of the tele-town hall was to answer questions from residents of Massachusetts, ranging from personal protective equipment to the stimulus package.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Cooley Dickinson Health Care Joanne Marqusee and Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito were among the officials present at the phone conference.

Lt. Governor Polito discussed the need for personal protective equipment, and what has been distributed to those on the front lines so far.

“We’ve been able to distribute over 3.8 million pieces of PPE,” said Lt. Governor Polito. “That’s 2.2 million gloves, 850,000 masks, over 375,000 masks from aircraft, 180,000 gowns, and 380 ventilators.”

Polito added that FEMA will be sending 1 million pieces of PPE to the state very soon.



