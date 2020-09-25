Congressman Neal discussed prospects of passing a new $2.4 trillion COVID relief package

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – House democrats are once again bringing up negotiations to push through another COVID-19 relief stimulus aid package.

The legislation in the works would be a proposed $2.4 trillion aid package as opposed to the $3.4 trillion HEROES Act that stalled in the senate.

In a news briefing in Springfield Congressman Richard Neal says this aid is crucial for restaurant workers as the cooler temperatures approach in the fall.

“It’s going to be more of a challenge but we think that because of a lot of work that they do is based upon the confidence people feel about the workplace that we’re going to have to come to the aid of restaurants as well.” Congressman Richard Neal

Neal says the aid would also include another round of direct payments, more funding for the paycheck protection program, and aid to the airline industry along with state and local governments.