Congressman Richard Neal reacts to House blocking CASH Act

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Thursday morning Congressman Richard Neal spoke with reporters about the Caring for Americans with Supplemental Help Act that would increase the amount Americans receive in stimulus checks.

Congressman Neal introduced the CASH Act to the House on Thursday but Republicans voted against it however Neal said he expected this to happen.

The CASH Act that Neal introduced to the House could increase the amount of money in stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000. Something that President Trump and Speaker Pelosi have agreed upon.

But because the act didn’t get unanimous consent, it will be shut down.

Here is the moment Congressman Neal found out the CASH Act had been blocked and his reaction. @WWLP22News pic.twitter.com/Hpj5w6BSYv — Katrina Kincade (@KatrinaKNews) December 24, 2020

Congressman Neal called this block a heartless obstruction of relief for millions of families.

“What we’re saying here is that this is stability. Much of the money that had come from the CARES Act people have now used. And they’re going to need money for rent payments and mortgage payments,” said Congressman Richard Neal.

According to Congressman Neal, 20-million Americans are receiving unemployment assistance.

The House could have voted on the new amount amendment on Monday if passed on Thursday, with Neal saying people could see payments by next week but that’s now on hold.