Connecticut, New Jersey added to Massachusetts COVID-19 travel order

BOSTON (WWLP) – Connecticut and New Jersey have been added to Massachusetts’ high-risk travel advisory Friday, meaning you will need to quarantine for 14 day or produce a negative COVID-19 test result before arriving in Massachusetts after your travel.

According to the state Department of Public Health, the order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Effective 12:01am 10/31, Connecticut and New Jersey have been removed from DPH’s lower risk state list for MA’s travel order. — Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) October 30, 2020

This is the first time Connecticut has been added to Massachusetts’ restricted travel list. It comes days after the state added the Commonwealth to its travel advisory following a rise in COVID-19 cases this week. Below is the current list of COVID-19 lower-risk states:

California

Maine

District of Columbia

Hawaii

New Hampshire

New York

Vermont

Washington

If you travel to the states listed as lower-risk, you will not need to quarantine. If you do travel to any of the higher-risk states listed here or are visiting Massachusetts from those states, you will be required to complete the Massachusetts Travel Form prior to arrival, quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72-hours prior to your arrival in Massachusetts.

If your COVID-19 test result has not been received prior to arrival, visitors, and residents must quarantine until they receive a negative test result.

Failure to comply may result in a $500 fine per day.