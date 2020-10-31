Connecticut, New Jersey added to Massachusetts COVID-19 travel order

BOSTON (WWLP) – Connecticut and New Jersey have been added to Massachusetts’ high-risk travel advisory Friday, meaning you will need to quarantine for 14 day or produce a negative COVID-19 test result before arriving in Massachusetts after your travel. 

According to the state Department of Public Health, the order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. 

This is the first time Connecticut has been added to Massachusetts’ restricted travel list. It comes days after the state added the Commonwealth to its travel advisory following a rise in COVID-19 cases this week. Below is the current list of COVID-19 lower-risk states: 

  • California  
  • Maine  
  • District of Columbia  
  • Hawaii  
  • New Hampshire 
  • New York  
  • Vermont  
  • Washington 

If you travel to the states listed as lower-risk, you will not need to quarantine. If you do travel to any of the higher-risk states listed here or are visiting Massachusetts from those states, you will be required to complete the Massachusetts Travel Form prior to arrival, quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72-hours prior to your arrival in Massachusetts. 

If your COVID-19 test result has not been received prior to arrival, visitors, and residents must quarantine until they receive a negative test result. 

Failure to comply may result in a $500 fine per day.

