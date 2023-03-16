Mass. (WWLP) – The health of the Connecticut River in a discussion Thursday night. This is the Environmental Protection Agency proposed federal limits on harmful PFAS or “forever chemicals” in drinking water.

The Connecticut River Conservancy (CRC) speaks with the public in Holyoke about major areas that need to be improved to ensure the cleanliness of the river.

Kelsey Wentling, a River Steward for the Connecticut River Conservancy told 22News, “Forever chemicals like PFAS, they are prevalent throughout all water bodies at this point. While as an organization we don’t monitor it, we do try to educate and advocate for better regulations around these types of pollutants.”

Another area of concern for the conservancy is sewage that flows into the river during heavy rainfall or after a snow melt. CRC River Stewards will continue to collaborate with partners across the four watershed states of NH, VT, MA, and CT to protect and serve the river. And bringing people together to prevent pollution and improve habitat.

Since 1952, the CRC has been a voice for the Connecticut River watershed.