Connecticut River Conservancy’s 25th annual Source to Sea Cleanup

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- This past weekend local volunteers from across New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Connecticut united to celebrate 25 years of cleaner rivers at the Connecticut River Conservancy’s (CRC) 25th annual Source to Sea Cleanup.

Local river and conservation groups, students of all ages, local Girl and Boy Scout troops and even volunteer groups from local businesses came together to celebrate this weekend by removing waste along rivers, streams, parks, boat launches, trails and more.

“Source to Sea Cleanup volunteers’ hard work and dedication is inspiring and makes a real difference for local rivers. We were heartened to see volunteers rallying to protect rivers from trash pollution,” said Stacey Lennard, CRC’s Cleanup Coordinator. “Everyone was happy to get outside to connect with nature while also making a big difference for their communities. And they shared their photos and stories online to connect with each other using #RiverWitness.”

More than 110 registered groups played a role in clearing the waste from locations as far north as North Stratford, NH near the Canadian border all the way down to Essex, Conn. near the Long Island Sound according to the CRC. The Source to Sea Cleanup will share the final trash collection tallies once the data are compiled and processed through the Clean Swell app developed by CRC partners at the Ocean Conservancy.

“We’re proud of the dozens of Eversource employees who worked with their neighbors to clean up the Connecticut River this weekend, and we thank the Connecticut River Conservancy and all of our volunteer partners for their leadership and commitment to the environment,” said Eversource Vice President for Sustainability and Environmental Affairs Catherine Finneran. Eversource along with USA Waste & Recycling, and All American Waste are the lead Source to Sea Cleanup sponsors and organize their own employee volunteer groups.

According to the CRC, the goal is to “improve recycling, redesign our single-use economy to prevent waste, and extend producer responsibility to include the entire life cycle of products” and within the last 25 years they have collected and more than 1200 tons of trash from the river.

“We look forward to sponsoring and participating in the Source to Sea cleanup event every year,” says Frank M. Antonacci, COO of USA Waste & Recycling, “and we know first-hand that proper waste disposal is important to keep our rivers and communities clean.”