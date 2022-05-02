BOSTON (WWLP) – Three new solar carport projects are expected to begin construction at Park and Ride locations in Harwich, New Bedford and Plymouth, adding to a growing number of solar energy projects across the state.

These projects are part of the state’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), promote renewable energy generation, use under-utilized state-owned land, and save energy. In addition to creating clean energy, the sites will offer sheltered and well lit parking facilities. They are expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The projects are a collaboration between the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) and Department of Energy Resources (DOER). The new carports are being partially funded through grants provided by the DOER Leading by Example Program.

Highlights of MassDOT’s EV charging station installation efforts include:

The development of six public Direct Current Fast Charge (DCFC) stations. These chargers were installed at service plazas located on Interstate 90 eastbound and westbound in Lee (2), Charlton (2), Natick and Framingham and became operational in 2017. To date, there have been over 14,000 charging sessions, dispensing 215,000 kilowatts, which is equivalent to the reduction of 645,000 miles made by gasoline fueled vehicles.

MassDOT has also installed DCFC stations at three sites: the Greenfield RMV/Information Center and the two Bridgewater Service Plazas on Route 24. These DCFC charging stations which were installed over the last nine months have already dispensed approximately 19,600 kilowatts through 1,350 charging sessions which is a GHG savings of 14,000 kilograms.

Thirteen dual-port Level-II stations have been installed at five Park and Rides located in Whately, Greenfield, New Bedford, Bourne, and Harwich.

Four Level-II chargers are available to the public at MassDOT’s District 3 Administration Building in Worcester.

Eight 62.5 kilowatt stations will be installed at the Plymouth, Barnstable, Lexington and Newton Service Plazas and ten dual-port, Level-II stations, at the Plymouth and Barnstable Park and Rides. All stations have been purchased and installed by MassDOT’s selected vendor, Voltrek, and in partnership with the Eversource and National Grid Make-Ready Programs under a contract funded using state and federal funding. All chargers are expected to be installed and operational by mid-September 2022.

Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), Massachusetts expects to receive about $63 million over five years to support the expansion of Massachusetts’ EV charging network. The state will also be able to apply for grants out of the $2.5 billion available for EV charging. Information on the BIL can be found online at: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Will Deliver for Massachusetts (transportation.gov).

To learn more about current solar projects, visit: MassDOT Renewable Energy Projects | Mass.gov.