AUBURN, Mass. (WWLP) – Auburn Fire Rescue was sent to the Mass. Pike for a construction worker who fell into a manhole on Monday.
According to Auburn Fire Rescue, the worker was trapped in a manhole on the Mass. Pike westbound just before exit 90.
The construction worker is no longer trapped and is now out of the manhole. The worker is being evaluated by EMS for minor injuries.
