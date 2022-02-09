Contractor banned from Massachusetts after home improvement scams

BOSTON (WWLP) – A home improvement contractor is banned from doing business in Massachusetts after a settlement with the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Maura Healey announced Tuesday, Richard Capachione, a home improvement contractor from Acton, has been banned from owning or managing a construction company and will pay $150,000 in restitution following allegations that he scammed dozens of homeowners in Massachusetts.

Capachione is required to close his three businesses, New England Hardscapes, Inc., Aqua Outdoor Environments, and R and R Consulting, LLC under the consent judgment entered in Suffolk Superior Court. Since 2013, Capachione provided construction services such as, the installation and construction of swimming pools and pool decks, and the construction of outdoor living spaces and retaining walls.

The investigation began in 2019 after the Attorney General’s Office received complaints from consumers alleging that they were paying for home improvement projects, only for those projects to remain unfinished. Capachione ultimately filed for bankruptcy.

The AG’s Office alleged that Capachione violated state consumer protection laws, and the Home Improvement Contractor Act by entering into written agreements with new customers that lacked key disclosures required by the law, including the contractor’s registration number, a detailed description of the work to be done, the date when the project was scheduled to begin and substantially completed, and notice that the contractor was required to be registered with the state’s Office of Consumer and Business Affairs (OCABR).

“Remodeling a home can be a massive, expensive effort, and it is devastating when properties are left in worse condition than they started, with money spent on unfinished work,” said AG Healey. “This settlement returns thousands of dollars to Massachusetts homeowners who were taken advantage of by this contractor’s deceptive practices.”

Guidelines: Hiring a home improvement contractor