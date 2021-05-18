Convoy of Champions ambulance parade from Worcester to Boston

PHOTO: 2020 Massachusetts Convoy of Champions at Fenway Park. This year’s parade will culminate at the Boston MedFlight Hangar. (Courtesy: MAA)

The 2021 EMS Week theme is "THIS IS EMS: Caring for Our Communities"

BEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Ambulance Association Convoy of Champions celebration will depart from UMass Medical Science Park in Worcester at noon and is expected to arrive at Boston MedFlight in Bedford at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The parade is being held to honor EMS providers during National EMS week, May 16 – 22. Ambulance providers across Massachusetts will be escorted by Massachusetts State Police as well as a UMass Memorial Lifeflight over the parade route.

Following the parade, an awards ceremony will be held to recognize EMS healthcare professionals for their service, especially providing communities COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

Chris Bargmann, Paramedic, Northern Berkshire EMS Todd Beaudet, EMT, Atlantic Ambulance Service George Beckwith, EMT, Northern Berkshire EMS Erica Bulshey, Advanced EMT, County Ambulance Service Stacy Caterina, Paramedic/MIH Paramedic, Cataldo Ambulance Shaun Churchill, Paramedic/Base Supervisor, Armstrong Ambulance Service Cassandra Cohen, EMT, Boston EMS Mark Davenport, EMT, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Ambulance Service Chris Farley, Critical Care Transport EMT, Boston MedFlight Ronald Gigliotti, EMS Lieutenant, Worcester EMS Ross Griffin, EMT/Field Training Officer, Armstrong Ambulance Service Kristen Hunter, EMT, Action Ambulance Service Inc Shawn Hunter, EMT B & Education Manager, Trinity EMS Fred Jeffries, Critical Care Transport Paramedic, Boston MedFlight Camron Kennedy, Paramedic, Patriot Ambulance Kevin LaPierre, Paramedic, Action Ambulance Service Inc Mackenzie Mills, EMT, Boston EMS Lana Poirier, Paramedic, Trinity EMS Shannon Regan, Paramedic/Field Training Officer, County Ambulance Service Patrick Ring, Paramedic, Worcester EMS Kevin Robischeau, Paramedic, Transformative Healthcare Yianni Smiliotopoulos, Field Training Officer, Transformative Healthcare Glen Timmons, Mobile Healthcare Paramedic, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Ambulance Service Antonio Velazquez, EMT, Patriot Ambulance

Massachusetts Ambulance Association President Dennis Cataldo will be joined with Boston MedFlight CEO Maura Hughes, and 2021 Massachusetts College of Emergency Physicians (MACEP) ER Physician of the Year Dr. Paul Biddinger of Mass General Brigham Hospital to speak during the event. US Senator Edward Markey and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito will congratulate the honorees virtually.