CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local hospital has made a donation to help fight food insecurity in Western Massachusetts.

Cooley Dickinson Hospital announced a 500 thousand dollar donation to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

The Food Bank will receive the funds over four years to launch the partnership, with spring being the expected start date.

More than 100 thousand people across all four Western Massachusetts counties are served monthly by the food bank.