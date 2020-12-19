Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,632 new cases, 53 new deaths

BOSTON (SHNS) – The state reported 5,632 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, according to a daily report released by the Department of Public Health.

Massachusetts now has the dubious distinction of having had more than 300,000 people become infected with the coronavirus in about 10 months.

The Department of Public Health reported that the state’s total caseload rose to 302,933 people as of Friday and the agency’s announcement of 53 recent COVID-19 deaths increased the death toll here to 11,610 people who had confirmed or likely COVID-19.

The 5,632 new cases announced Friday came from 106,034 new molecular tests, a total that pushed Massachusetts over the 10 million test mark. The seven-day average positive test rate increased from 6.02 percent as of Thursday to 6.13 percent as of Friday, DPH said.

The agency estimated that there are 80,989 people in Massachusetts with active cases of the highly-infectious respiratory disease.

Friday’s report counted 1,874 people with COVID-19 hospitalized as of 3 p.m. Thursday, an increase of three patients from Wednesday. The number of patients treated in intensive care units dropped by 13 to 370 as of Thursday afternoon, DPH said, and the number of people breathing with the help of a ventilator dropped by three to 204.

In the last week, DPH has announced 33,004 new COVID-19 cases and 353 COVID-19 deaths, the number of people hospitalized increased by 269 patients, the seven-day average of the positive test rate increase from 5.72 percent to 6.13 percent, and DPH estimates that there are 15,248 more active cases of the virus this Friday than last.