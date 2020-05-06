Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Case numbers for each city and town

BOSTON (WWLP) – Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.
Springfield has the highest number of cases in western Massachusetts with 1,615 cases, followed by Holyoke with 678 cases. Towns like Middlefield, Blandford, and New Salem have 0 cases of coronavirus.
F-15 jets flyover western Massachusetts to support healthcare workers
Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 6th:
- Abington 177
- Acton 95
- Acushnet 47
- Adams 32
- Agawam 333
- Alford 0
- Amesbury 156
- Amherst 60
- Andover 210
- Aquinnah 0
- Arlington 248
- Ashburnham 17
- Ashby 8
- Ashfield <5
- Ashland 145
- Athol 41
- Attleboro 480
- Auburn 152
- Avon 56
- Ayer 45
- Barnstable 238
- Barre 42
- Becket 11
- Bedford 190
- Belchertown 69
- Bellingham 96
- Belmont 182
- Berkley 41
- Berlin 14
- Bernardston 6
- Beverly 440
- Billerica 401
- Blackstone 29
- Blandford 0
- Bolton 10
- Boston 10729
- Bourne 124
- Boxborough 19
- Boxford 30
- Boylston 13
- Braintree 668
- Brewster 91
- Bridgewater 287
- Brimfield <5
- Brockton 3179
- Brookfield 8
- Brookline 308
- Buckland 7
- Burlington 201
- Cambridge 826
- Canton 239
- Carlisle 9
- Carver 38
- Charlemont 0
- Charlton 45
- Chatham 10
- Chelmsford 283
- Chelsea 2244
- Cheshire <5
- Chester 5
- Chesterfield <5
- Chicopee 288
- Chilmark <5
- Clarksburg 7
- Clinton 135
- Cohasset 20
- Colrain <5
- Concord 133
- Conway <5
- Cummington <5
- Dalton 7
- Danvers 539
- Dartmouth 205
- Dedham 290
- Deerfield 6
- Dennis 54
- Dighton 44
- Douglas 29
- Dover 14
- Dracut 349
- Dudley 57
- Dunstable 7
- Duxbury 53
- East Bridgewater 148
- East Brookfield 6
- East Longmeadow 200
- Eastham 10
- Easthampton 55
- Easton 213
- Edgartown 6
- Egremont 5
- Erving 5
- Essex 17
- Everett 1212
- Fairhaven 136
- Fall River 652
- Falmouth 136
- Fitchburg 320
- Florida <5
- Foxborough 89
- Framingham 1159
- Franklin 98
- Freetown 68
- Gardner 116
- Georgetown 35
- Gill <5
- Gloucester 188
- Goshen <5
- Gosnold 0
- Grafton 63
- Granby 18
- Granville 8
- Great Barrington 49
- Greenfield 174
- Groton 29
- Groveland 20
- Hadley 33
- Halifax 29
- Hamilton 22
- Hampden 17
- Hancock <5
- Hanover 53
- Hanson 73
- Hardwick 7
- Harvard 15
- Harwich 96
- Hatfield 9
- Haverhill 833
- Hawley 0
- Heath 0
- Hingham 186
- Hinsdale <5
- Holbrook 153
- Holden 70
- Holland 6
- Holliston 44
- Holyoke 678
- Hopedale 22
- Hopkinton 104
- Hubbardston 5
- Hudson 125
- Hull 35
- Huntington 12
- Ipswich 52
- Kingston 97
- Lakeville 48
- Lancaster 62
- Lanesborough 6
- Lawrence 1975
- Lee 16
- Leicester 106
- Lenox 12
- Leominster 294
- Leverett <5
- Lexington 278
- Leyden 0
- Lincoln 29
- Littleton 89
- Longmeadow 189
- Lowell 2002
- Ludlow 79
- Lunenburg 42
- Lynn 2536
- Lynnfield 77
- Malden 897
- Manchester 14
- Mansfield 123
- Marblehead 158
- Marion 7
- Marlborough 581
- Marshfield 130
- Mashpee 42
- Mattapoisett 22
- Maynard 52
- Medfield 32
- Medford 829
- Medway 68
- Melrose 181
- Mendon 20
- Merrimac 19
- Methuen 664
- Middleborough 150
- Middlefield 0
- Middleton 128
- Milford 470
- Millbury 164
- Millis 39
- Millville 13
- Milton 265
- Monroe 0
- Monson 22
- Montague 20
- Monterey 0
- Montgomery <5
- Mount Washington 0
- Nahant 31
- Nantucket 12
- Natick 311
- Needham 251
- New Ashford 0
- New Bedford 881
- New Braintree <5
- New Marlborough <5
- New Salem 0
- Newbury 6
- Newburyport 51
- Newton 588
- Norfolk 22
- North Adams 43
- North Andover 231
- North Attleborough 197
- North Brookfield 10
- North Reading 158
- Northampton 201
- Northborough 150
- Northbridge 206
- Northfield 0
- Norton 104
- Norwell 91
- Norwood 441
- Oak Bluffs <5
- Oakham <5
- Orange 31
- Orleans 14
- Otis <5
- Oxford 37
- Palmer 31
- Paxton 17
- Peabody 740
- Pelham <5
- Pembroke 59
- Pepperell 35
- Peru <5
- Petersham 5
- Phillipston 12
- Pittsfield 138
- Plainfield 0
- Plainville 47
- Plymouth 317
- Plympton 6
- Princeton <5
- Provincetown 21
- Quincy 903
- Randolph 735
- Raynham 201
- Reading 221
- Rehoboth 40
- Revere 1307
- Richmond 5
- Rochester 19
- Rockland 227
- Rockport 47
- Rowe <5
- Rowley 26
- Royalston <5
- Russell 8
- Rutland 33
- Salem 445
- Salisbury 37
- Sandisfield <5
- Sandwich 67
- Saugus 391
- Savoy <5
- Scituate 84
- Seekonk 51
- Sharon 115
- Sheffield 13
- Shelburne 7
- Sherborn 11
- Shirley 134
- Shrewsbury 240
- Shutesbury <5
- Somerset 80
- Somerville 660
- South Hadley 61
- Southampton 26
- Southborough 35
- Southbridge 66
- Southwick 42
- Spencer 33
- Springfield 1615
- Sterling 52
- Stockbridge 11
- Stoneham 300
- Stoughton 485
- Stow 22
- Sturbridge 27
- Sudbury 98
- Sunderland 7
- Sutton 38
- Swampscott 109
- Swansea 73
- Taunton 690
- Templeton 98
- Tewksbury 429
- Tisbury <5
- Tolland <5
- Topsfield 100
- Townsend 24
- Truro 10
- Tyngsborough 79
- Tyringham <5
- Upton 15
- Uxbridge 55
- Wakefield 244
- Wales <5
- Walpole 178
- Waltham 872
- Ware 17
- Wareham 162
- Warren 12
- Warwick 0
- Washington <5
- Watertown 305
- Wayland 83
- Webster 100
- Wellesley 200
- Wellfleet <5
- Wendell 0
- Wenham 12
- West Boylston 29
- West Bridgewater 76
- West Brookfield 10
- West Newbury 5
- West Springfield 256
- West Stockbridge <5
- West Tisbury 7
- Westborough 251
- Westfield 384
- Westford 120
- Westhampton <5
- Westminster 17
- Weston 89
- Westport 54
- Westwood 93
- Weymouth 560
- Whately <5
- Whitman 147
- Wilbraham 152
- Williamsburg 9
- Williamstown 80
- Wilmington 288
- Winchendon 58
- Winchester 79
- Windsor 0
- Winthrop 196
- Woburn 424
- Worcester 2989
- Worthington 0
- Wrentham 145
- Yarmouth 80
- Unknown (cases not associated with city/town yet): 326
- State Total 72025