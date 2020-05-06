Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Case numbers for each city and town

BOSTON (WWLP) – Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.

Springfield has the highest number of cases in western Massachusetts with 1,615 cases, followed by Holyoke with 678 cases. Towns like Middlefield, Blandford, and New Salem have 0 cases of coronavirus.

Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 6th: