Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor Baker, state health officials to provide update Thursday

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will provide an update to the state’s response to the coronavirus Thursday afternoon.

Watch live at 12:30 p.m.

Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders to provide an update at the state house for 12:30 p.m.

In Wednesday afternoon’s news conference Baker announced that the state is in the “surge” of COVID-19 cases.

The state has been working with the health care sector since at least February to be as prepared as possible for the influx that is expected to put hospitals, health care workers and emergency medical providers under tremendous stress.

Hospitals have added to their bed capacity, beds that typically would be occupied by people who had elective procedures have been kept open, and the state has established field hospitals in a convention center and arena in case traditional hospitals become overwhelmed.

As of Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported there are now 29,918 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 1,108 deaths.