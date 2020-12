BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at Noon

Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at Noon. 22News will be streaming the news conference.

After the news conference at 2:30 p.m., Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito will participate in a ceremony swearing-in Justice Kimberly S. Budd as Chief Justice of the Supreme Judicial Court.