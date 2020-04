Watch Live at Noon

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak Wednesday afternoon.

Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at the State House for 12 p.m.

As of Tuesday, 254,500 individuals have been tested. There are a total of 58,302 case in the state and 3,153 deaths.