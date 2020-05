BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to visit Merrow Manufacturing in Fall River Tuesday afternoon where they have converted their facility to produce personal protective equipment.

Watch live at 1:30 p.m.

Baker will take a tour of the facility and provide an update to the public at 1:30 p.m.

As of Monday, there are now 69,087 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,090 deaths according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.