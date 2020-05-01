Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Resource flyers distributed to help those impacted by COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office is distributing thousands of resource flyers that target communities across Massachusetts that are impacted and in need of immediate assistance and information about their rights.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the office created the Equal Access to Care flyer which includes information on a person’s right to health care regardless of their immigration status.

(Photo: The Office of Attorney General Maura Healey)

Nearly 20,000 physical flyers have been distributed, and thousands more electronically to the state’s community-based organizations, faith-based groups, neighborhood associations, food pantries, hospitals, community health centers, government officials, and municipalities, with a particular focus on “hotspots” with the highest rates of coronavirus cases. Those municipalities include Brockton, Chelsea, Lawrence, Randolph, Revere, Lynn, Everett, Stoughton, and communities across Boston.

The AG’s Office urges anyone who is sick with COVID-19-like symptoms or knows that they have been exposed to the virus to immediately seek medical attention regardless of their immigration status or insurance coverage.

The flyers have been translated to Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Vietnamese, Haitian Creole, Cape Verdean Creole, French, Arabic, and Russian.

“In a time of uncertainty, fear, and desperate need, we want people to have access to resources. These flyers are part of our office’s multi-faceted approach in responding to the immediate needs of these communities and addressing the disparate impact of this epidemic.” -Attorney General Maura Healey

The COVID-19 Protections flyer includes information about how people in Massachusetts are being protected from a number of concerns stemming from the pandemic such as:

Eviction and foreclosure

Debt collection

Utility shutoffs

Price gouging

Discrimination



(Photo: The Office of Attorney General Maura Healey)

According to the AG’s Office, the flyer also lists financial assistance that people may qualify for including cash grants from nonprofit organizations and charities, unemployment benefits, earned sick time, emergency childcare, and relief through the CARES Act.

The following benefits may be available through the state’s Department of Transitional Assistance and Department of Public Healht:

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Transitional Aid to Families with Dependent Children

The Women Infants and Children (WIC) program

The news release also states AG Healey has called for more community-level data on current access to testing, medical care, and rates of infection in order to better target desperately needed resources and other support.