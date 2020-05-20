BOSTON (WWLP) – Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.
Springfield has the highest number of cases in western Massachusetts with 2,186 cases, followed by Holyoke with 764 cases. Towns like Mount Washington, Monroe, and Leyden have 0 cases of coronavirus. There are 12,629 cases in Boston, the largest amount in the state.
Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 20th:
- Abington 219
- Acton 138
- Acushnet 73
- Adams 35
- Agawam 423
- Alford 0
- Amesbury 154
- Amherst 85
- Andover 263
- Aquinnah 0
- Arlington 279
- Ashburnham 26
- Ashby 14
- Ashfield Less than 5
- Ashland 214
- Athol 46
- Attleboro 577
- Auburn 184
- Avon 67
- Ayer 65
- Barnstable 293
- Barre 47
- Becket 12
- Bedford 232
- Belchertown 88
- Bellingham 112
- Belmont 210
- Berkley 52
- Berlin 20
- Bernardston 6
- Beverly 542
- Billerica 486
- Blackstone 40
- Blandford Less than 5
- Bolton 12
- Boston 12629
- Bourne 144
- Boxborough 23
- Boxford 35
- Boylston 18
- Braintree 754
- Brewster 92
- Bridgewater 328
- Brimfield Less than 5
- Brockton 3773
- Brookfield 15
- Brookline 343
- Buckland 8
- Burlington 231
- Cambridge 889
- Canton 266
- Carlisle 12
- Carver 49
- Charlemont Less than 5
- Charlton 60
- Chatham 12
- Chelmsford 302
- Chelsea 2598
- Cheshire Less than 5
- Chester Less than 5
- Chesterfield Less than 5
- Chicopee 373
- Chilmark Less than 5
- Clarksburg 7
- Clinton 174
- Cohasset 21
- Colrain Less than 5
- Concord 160
- Conway Less than 5
- Cummington Less than 5
- Dalton 9
- Danvers 643
- Dartmouth 284
- Dedham 340
- Deerfield 8
- Dennis 83
- Dighton 54
- Douglas 39
- Dover 17
- Dracut 422
- Dudley 72
- Dunstable 9
- Duxbury 60
- East Bridgewater 172
- East Brookfield 9
- East Longmeadow 238
- Eastham 10
- Easthampton 70
- Easton 248
- Edgartown 7
- Egremont 5
- Erving 6
- Essex 21
- Everett 1474
- Fairhaven 183
- Fall River 1051
- Falmouth 170
- Fitchburg 631
- Florida Less than 5
- Foxborough 100
- Framingham 1493
- Franklin 111
- Freetown 80
- Gardner 156
- Georgetown 45
- Gill Less than 5
- Gloucester 233
- Goshen Less than 5
- Gosnold 0
- Grafton 81
- Granby 26
- Granville 9
- Great Barrington 52
- Greenfield 189
- Groton 38
- Groveland 28
- Hadley 40
- Halifax 48
- Hamilton 28
- Hampden 45
- Hancock Less than 5
- Hanover 60
- Hanson 88
- Hardwick 7
- Harvard 16
- Harwich 111
- Hatfield 10
- Haverhill 1066
- Hawley 0
- Heath 0
- Hingham 237
- Hinsdale Less than 5
- Holbrook 176
- Holden 85
- Holland 8
- Holliston 53
- Holyoke 764
- Hopedale 34
- Hopkinton 110
- Hubbardston 5
- Hudson 163
- Hull 47
- Huntington 13
- Ipswich 62
- Kingston 116
- Lakeville 54
- Lancaster 75
- Lanesborough 7
- Lawrence 2681
- Lee 16
- Leicester 128
- Lenox 13
- Leominster 516
- Leverett Less than 5
- Lexington 302
- Leyden 0
- Lincoln 32
- Littleton 94
- Longmeadow 202
- Lowell 2457
- Ludlow 110
- Lunenburg 58
- Lynn 3117
- Lynnfield 87
- Malden 1053
- Manchester 16
- Mansfield 147
- Marblehead 211
- Marion 11
- Marlborough 829
- Marshfield 152
- Mashpee 50
- Mattapoisett 28
- Maynard 63
- Medfield 33
- Medford 922
- Medway 103
- Melrose 216
- Mendon 23
- Merrimac 26
- Methuen 827
- Middleborough 243
- Middlefield 0
- Middleton 144
- Milford 575
- Millbury 184
- Millis 45
- Millville 13
- Milton 286
- Monroe 0
- Monson 30
- Montague 25
- Monterey 0
- Montgomery Less than 5
- Mount Washington 0
- Nahant 37
- Nantucket 12
- Natick 381
- Needham 303
- New Ashford 0
- New Bedford 1583
- New Braintree Less than 5
- New Marlborough 6
- New Salem 0
- Newbury 8
- Newburyport 65
- Newton 710
- Norfolk 22
- North Adams 47
- North Andover 269
- North Attleborough 228
- North Brookfield 13
- North Reading 175
- Northampton 254
- Northborough 192
- Northbridge 281
- Northfield Less than 5
- Norton 120
- Norwell 116
- Norwood 513
- Oak Bluffs 5
- Oakham Less than 5
- Orange 35
- Orleans 15
- Otis Less than 5
- Oxford 52
- Palmer 43
- Paxton 27
- Peabody 877
- Pelham Less than 5
- Pembroke 80
- Pepperell 44
- Peru Less than 5
- Petersham 7
- Phillipston 15
- Pittsfield 153
- Plainfield 0
- Plainville 57
- Plymouth 487
- Plympton 8
- Princeton Less than 5
- Provincetown 22
- Quincy 1019
- Randolph 864
- Raynham 218
- Reading 270
- Rehoboth 49
- Revere 1506
- Richmond 5
- Rochester 26
- Rockland 262
- Rockport 74
- Rowe 0
- Rowley 34
- Royalston Less than 5
- Russell 11
- Rutland 43
- Salem 550
- Salisbury 49
- Sandisfield Less than 5
- Sandwich 80
- Saugus 480
- Savoy Less than 5
- Scituate 131
- Seekonk 70
- Sharon 125
- Sheffield 15
- Shelburne 8
- Sherborn 11
- Shirley 158
- Shrewsbury 291
- Shutesbury Less than 5
- Somerset 136
- Somerville 799
- South Hadley 130
- Southampton 29
- Southborough 40
- Southbridge 108
- Southwick 48
- Spencer 41
- Springfield 2186
- Sterling 101
- Stockbridge 14
- Stoneham 342
- Stoughton 557
- Stow 29
- Sturbridge 33
- Sudbury 174
- Sunderland 8
- Sutton 46
- Swampscott 119
- Swansea 90
- Taunton 854
- Templeton 110
- Tewksbury 543
- Tisbury 6
- Tolland Less than 5
- Topsfield 106
- Townsend 29
- Truro 9
- Tyngsborough 81
- Tyringham Less than 5
- Upton 22
- Uxbridge 64
- Wakefield 286
- Wales Less than 5
- Walpole 217
- Waltham 1071
- Ware 25
- Wareham 191
- Warren 16
- Warwick 0
- Washington Less than 5
- Watertown 347
- Wayland 97
- Webster 148
- Wellesley 215
- Wellfleet 5
- Wendell 0
- Wenham 17
- West Boylston 37
- West Bridgewater 120
- West Brookfield 16
- West Newbury 6
- West Springfield 303
- West Stockbridge Less than 5
- West Tisbury 7
- Westborough 319
- Westfield 416
- Westford 130
- Westhampton Less than 5
- Westminster 25
- Weston 103
- Westport 68
- Westwood 112
- Weymouth 647
- Whately Less than 5
- Whitman 174
- Wilbraham 195
- Williamsburg 10
- Williamstown 81
- Wilmington 310
- Winchendon 74
- Winchester 102
- Windsor 0
- Winthrop 229
- Woburn 531
- Worcester 4299
- Worthington 0
- Wrentham 182
- Yarmouth 101
- Unknown: 284
- State Total 88970