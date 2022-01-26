Could the MCAS Science Exam be phased out for high school students?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education agreed Tuesday to phase out two of the MCAS science exams currently offered to high school students.

The board said this is due to the costs of test development and the “continued low and declining participation” in the chemistry and technology/engineering tests.

According to Education Commissioner Jeff Riley, only three percent of students who took science MCAS tests in 2019 opted for one of those two subjects.

Schools will continue offering biology and introductory physics MCAS tests and students can still take classes in chemistry and engineering.