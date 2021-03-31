Council to establish new program dedicated to responsible gaming

(WWLP) – The Council on Gaming and Health and Spectrum Gaming Group is establishing a new program dedicated to responsible gaming.

It’s not limited to Massachusetts, the program will span across the U.S.

This new program will measure, judge, and rank each operation based on defined principles for responsible gaming.

An assessment will be paired with each principle to explain how a program can improve their score in that category.

People involved in the gambling industry will have access to training and assistance to improve their best practices.