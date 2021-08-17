COVID-19 booster shot: When will you be able to set an appointment?

(WWLP) – Federal health officials are expected to soon recommend COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all US residents, but how soon can you sign up for your third shot?

22News reached out to CVS and Walgreens who are giving out the vaccines. Both said that they are following CDC and FDA guidance to administer vaccines to eligible populations. But neither answered our specific questions regarding timelines for the general public to sign up for third shots.

As of right now, a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines has only been approved for people who are immunocompromised. But for the rest of Americans, regardless of age, may have to wait eight months after their second dose for a booster shot. Statements from Walgreens and CVS below:

At this time, an additional, or third COVID-19 vaccine dose is only recommended for moderately to severely immunocompromised people to make sure they have enough protection against COVID-19. Walgreens is currently administering an additional dose of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals, following Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Walgreens will continue to follow guidance from the CDC and FDA to administer vaccines to eligible populations. Corporate Walgreens Spokesperson