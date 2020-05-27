BOSTON (WWLP) – Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.
Springfield has the highest number of cases in western Massachusetts with 2,432 cases, followed by Holyoke with 804 cases. Towns like Mount Washington, Monroe, and Leyden have 0 cases of coronavirus. There are 13,061 cases in Boston, the largest amount in the state.
Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 27th:
- Abington 226
- Acton 148
- Acushnet 81
- Adams 35
- Agawam 433
- Alford 0
- Amesbury 168
- Amherst 89
- Andover 288
- Aquinnah 0
- Arlington 291
- Ashburnham 29
- Ashby 15
- Ashfield <5
- Ashland 232
- Athol 55
- Attleboro 609
- Auburn 196
- Avon 66
- Ayer 72
- Barnstable 339
- Barre 53
- Becket 12
- Bedford 218
- Belchertown 92
- Bellingham 118
- Belmont 218
- Berkley 58
- Berlin 22
- Bernardston 6
- Beverly 569
- Billerica 509
- Blackstone 43
- Blandford <5
- Bolton 12
- Boston 13,061
- Bourne 151
- Boxborough 23
- Boxford 38
- Boylston 20
- Braintree 777
- Brewster 94
- Bridgewater 330
- Brimfield 5
- Brockton 3,961
- Brookfield 20
- Brookline 349
- Buckland 8
- Burlington 246
- Cambridge 918
- Canton 271
- Carlisle 15
- Carver 52
- Charlemont <5
- Charlton 66
- Chatham 13
- Chelmsford 309
- Chelsea 2,713
- Cheshire <5
- Chester 5
- Chesterfield <5
- Chicopee 396
- Chilmark <5
- Clarksburg 7
- Clinton 211
- Cohasset 23
- Colrain <5
- Concord 162
- Conway <5
- Cummington <5
- Dalton 9
- Danvers 678
- Dartmouth 312
- Dedham 340
- Deerfield 8
- Dennis 85
- Dighton 54
- Douglas 42
- Dover 18
- Dracut 433
- Dudley 74
- Dunstable 10
- Duxbury 65
- East Bridgewater 173
- East Brookfield 9
- East Longmeadow 256
- Eastham 10
- Easthampton 79
- Easton 260
- Edgartown 7
- Egremont 5
- Erving 6
- Essex 22
- Everett 1,565
- Fairhaven 211
- Fall River 1,218
- Falmouth 178
- Fitchburg 710
- Florida <5
- Foxborough 105
- Framingham 1,625
- Franklin 120
- Freetown 83
- Gardner 178
- Georgetown 52
- Gill <5
- Gloucester 241
- Goshen <5
- Gosnold 0
- Grafton 87
- Granby 28
- Granville 10
- Great Barrington 72
- Greenfield 191
- Groton 40
- Groveland 29
- Hadley 42
- Halifax 56
- Hamilton 30
- Hampden 67
- Hancock <5
- Hanover 61
- Hanson 93
- Hardwick 7
- Harvard 17
- Harwich 117
- Hatfield 14
- Haverhill 1,104
- Hawley 0
- Heath 0
- Hingham 254
- Hinsdale <5
- Holbrook 186
- Holden 93
- Holland 8
- Holliston 56
- Holyoke 804
- Hopedale 39
- Hopkinton 115
- Hubbardston 5
- Hudson 170
- Hull 47
- Huntington 14
- Ipswich 62
- Kingston 127
- Lakeville 55
- Lancaster 81
- Lanesborough 8
- Lawrence 2,939
- Lee 16
- Leicester 143
- Lenox 13
- Leominster 575
- Leverett <5
- Lexington 308
- Leyden 0
- Lincoln 34
- Littleton 100
- Longmeadow 202
- Lowell 2,581
- Ludlow 113
- Lunenburg 60
- Lynn 3,281
- Lynnfield 89
- Malden 1,110
- Manchester 18
- Mansfield 157
- Marblehead 221
- Marion 13
- Marlborough 918
- Marshfield 155
- Mashpee 53
- Mattapoisett 29
- Maynard 71
- Medfield 34
- Medford 961
- Medway 109
- Melrose 233
- Mendon 27
- Merrimac 33
- Methuen 905
- Middleborough 252
- Middlefield 0
- Middleton 159
- Milford 609
- Millbury 198
- Millis 47
- Millville 13
- Milton 291
- Monroe 0
- Monson 33
- Montague 25
- Monterey0
- Montgomery <5
- Mount Washington 0
- Nahant 39
- Nantucket 13
- Natick 395
- Needham 311
- New Ashford 0
- New Bedford 1,756
- New Braintree <5
- New Marlborough 6
- New Salem 0
- Newbury 11
- Newburyport 71
- Newton 745
- Norfolk 24
- North Adams 46
- North Andover 311
- North Attleborough 239
- North Brookfield 14
- North Reading 183
- Northampton 269
- Northborough 204
- Northbridge 300
- Northfield <5
- Norton 121
- Norwell 118
- Norwood 540
- Oak Bluffs 5
- Oakham <5
- Orange 39
- Orleans 15
- Otis <5
- Oxford 63
- Palmer 45
- Paxton 29
- Peabody 911
- Pelham <5
- Pembroke 85
- Pepperell 47
- Peru <5
- Petersham 7
- Phillipston 15
- Pittsfield 169
- Plainfield <5
- Plainville 61
- Plymouth 526
- Plympton 9
- Princeton <5
- Provincetown 22
- Quincy 1,069
- Randolph 894
- Raynham 223
- Reading 276
- Rehoboth 54
- Revere 1,582
- Richmond 5
- Rochester 31
- Rockland 273
- Rockport 76
- Rowe 0
- Rowley 34
- Royalston <5
- Russell 11
- Rutland 47
- Salem 585
- Salisbury 50
- Sandisfield <5
- Sandwich 88
- Saugus 506
- Savoy <5
- Scituate 147
- Seekonk 74
- Sharon 131
- Sheffield 15
- Shelburne 8
- Sherborn 13
- Shirley 167
- Shrewsbury 306
- Shutesbury <5
- Somerset 187
- Somerville 846
- South Hadley 134
- Southampton 29
- Southborough 39
- Southbridge 119
- Southwick 47
- Spencer 46
- Springfield 2,432
- Sterling 114
- Stockbridge 14
- Stoneham 354
- Stoughton 576
- Stow 28
- Sturbridge 34
- Sudbury 181
- Sunderland 9
- Sutton 47
- Swampscott 122
- Swansea 113
- Taunton 894
- Templeton 116
- Tewksbury 560
- Tisbury 6
- Tolland <5
- Topsfield 109
- Townsend 30
- Truro 9
- Tyngsborough 83
- Tyringham <5
- Upton 24
- Uxbridge 65
- Wakefield 293
- Wales <5
- Walpole 224
- Waltham 1,123
- Ware 26
- Wareham 200
- Warren 18
- Warwick 0
- Washington <5
- Watertown 358
- Wayland 103
- Webster 163
- Wellesley 218
- Wellfleet 5
- Wendell 0
- Wenham 19
- West Boylston 41
- West Bridgewater 140
- West Brookfield 16
- West Newbury 8
- West Springfield 334
- West Stockbridge <5
- West Tisbury 7
- Westborough 323
- Westfield 427
- Westford 132
- Westhampton 5
- Westminster 29
- Weston 106
- Westport 75
- Westwood 120
- Weymouth 672
- Whately <5
- Whitman 178
- Wilbraham 210
- Williamsburg 10
- Williamstown 83
- Wilmington 314
- Winchendon 81
- Winchester 106
- Windsor 0
- Winthrop 240
- Woburn 557
- Worcester 4,681
- Worthington 0
- Wrentham 186
- Yarmouth 107
- Unknown 302
- State Total 94,220