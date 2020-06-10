BOSTON (WWLP) – Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.
Springfield has the highest number of cases in western Massachusetts with 2,650 cases, followed by Holyoke with 877 cases. Towns like Heath, Leyden and Middlefield have 0 cases of coronavirus. There are 13,609 cases in Boston, the largest amount in the state.
You can view more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.
Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 10th:
- Abington 232
- Acton 154
- Acushnet 87
- Adams 35
- Agawam 440
- Alford Less than 5
- Amesbury 173
- Amherst 91
- Andover 301
- Aquinnah 0
- Arlington 305
- Ashburnham 30
- Ashby 15
- Ashfield Less than 5
- Ashland 246
- Athol 62
- Attleboro 646
- Auburn 209
- Avon 70
- Ayer 121
- Barnstable 359
- Barre 58
- Becket 14
- Bedford 247
- Belchertown 100
- Bellingham 124
- Belmont 229
- Berkley 68
- Berlin 20
- Bernardston 6
- Beverly 598
- Billerica 526
- Blackstone 45
- Blandford Less than 5
- Bolton 11
- Boston 13609
- Bourne 152
- Boxborough 24
- Boxford 39
- Boylston 21
- Braintree 804
- Brewster 100
- Bridgewater 352
- Brimfield 6
- Brockton 4136
- Brookfield 19
- Brookline 373
- Buckland 8
- Burlington 263
- Cambridge 962
- Canton 284
- Carlisle 15
- Carver 57
- Charlemont Less than 5
- Charlton 70
- Chatham 14
- Chelmsford 324
- Chelsea 2839
- Cheshire Less than 5
- Chester Less than 5
- Chesterfield Less than 5
- Chicopee 415
- Chilmark Less than 5
- Clarksburg 7
- Clinton 238
- Cohasset 24
- Colrain Less than 5
- Concord 170
- Conway Less than 5
- Cummington Less than 5
- Dalton 9
- Danvers 717
- Dartmouth 373
- Dedham 394
- Deerfield 9
- Dennis 93
- Dighton 63
- Douglas 45
- Dover 18
- Dracut 455
- Dudley 84
- Dunstable 10
- Duxbury 106
- East Bridgewater 176
- East Brookfield 14
- East Longmeadow 270
- Eastham 10
- Easthampton 80
- Easton 263
- Edgartown 7
- Egremont 5
- Erving 6
- Essex 23
- Everett 1692
- Fairhaven 236
- Fall River 1472
- Falmouth 186
- Fitchburg 775
- Florida Less than 5
- Foxborough 112
- Framingham 1700
- Franklin 128
- Freetown 89
- Gardner 189
- Georgetown 55
- Gill Less than 5
- Gloucester 252
- Goshen Less than 5
- Gosnold 0
- Grafton 92
- Granby 28
- Granville 10
- Great Barrington 72
- Greenfield 198
- Groton 40
- Groveland 32
- Hadley 42
- Halifax 56
- Hamilton 36
- Hampden 87
- Hancock Less than 5
- Hanover 69
- Hanson 103
- Hardwick 9
- Harvard 17
- Harwich 120
- Hatfield 16
- Haverhill 1180
- Hawley 0
- Heath 0
- Hingham 265
- Hinsdale Less than 5
- Holbrook 191
- Holden 111
- Holland 8
- Holliston 56
- Holyoke 877
- Hopedale 40
- Hopkinton 120
- Hubbardston 6
- Hudson 182
- Hull 49
- Huntington 14
- Ipswich 70
- Kingston 134
- Lakeville 56
- Lancaster 101
- Lanesborough 8
- Lawrence 3339
- Lee 19
- Leicester 147
- Lenox 13
- Leominster 658
- Leverett Less than 5
- Lexington 317
- Leyden 0
- Lincoln 37
- Littleton 99
- Longmeadow 208
- Lowell 2757
- Ludlow 119
- Lunenburg 61
- Lynn 3503
- Lynnfield 93
- Malden 1170
- Manchester 19
- Mansfield 161
- Marblehead 225
- Marion 13
- Marlborough 952
- Marshfield 160
- Mashpee 56
- Mattapoisett 34
- Maynard 69
- Medfield 36
- Medford 1013
- Medway 118
- Melrose 241
- Mendon 30
- Merrimac 35
- Methuen 970
- Middleborough 260
- Middlefield 0
- Middleton 161
- Milford 631
- Millbury 204
- Millis 47
- Millville 17
- Milton 297
- Monroe 0
- Monson 34
- Montague 25
- Monterey 0
- Montgomery Less than 5
- Mount Washington 0
- Nahant 39
- Nantucket 13
- Natick 412
- Needham 325
- New Ashford 0
- New Bedford 1991
- New Braintree Less than 5
- New Marlborough 7
- New Salem Less than 5
- Newbury 13
- Newburyport 94
- Newton 767
- Norfolk 25
- North Adams 46
- North Andover 337
- North Attleborough 248
- North Brookfield 15
- North Reading 186
- Northampton 269
- Northborough 222
- Northbridge 308
- Northfield Less than 5
- Norton 130
- Norwell 119
- Norwood 568
- Oak Bluffs 5
- Oakham 6
- Orange 40
- Orleans 16
- Otis Less than 5
- Oxford 73
- Palmer 45
- Paxton 32
- Peabody 963
- Pelham Less than 5
- Pembroke 91
- Pepperell 50
- Peru Less than 5
- Petersham 7
- Phillipston 15
- Pittsfield 168
- Plainfield Less than 5
- Plainville 64
- Plymouth 573
- Plympton 9
- Princeton 6
- Provincetown 22
- Quincy 1112
- Randolph 926
- Raynham 232
- Reading 291
- Rehoboth 60
- Revere 1701
- Richmond 5
- Rochester 34
- Rockland 288
- Rockport 78
- Rowe 0
- Rowley 42
- Royalston Less than 5
- Russell 11
- Rutland 52
- Salem 615
- Salisbury 52
- Sandisfield Less than 5
- Sandwich 92
- Saugus 545
- Savoy Less than 5
- Scituate 177
- Seekonk 80
- Sharon 147
- Sheffield 15
- Shelburne 8
- Sherborn 13
- Shirley 174
- Shrewsbury 312
- Shutesbury Less than 5
- Somerset 201
- Somerville 904
- South Hadley 142
- Southampton 29
- Southborough 41
- Southbridge 150
- Southwick 48
- Spencer 49
- Springfield 2650
- Sterling 118
- Stockbridge 14
- Stoneham 367
- Stoughton 597
- Stow 28
- Sturbridge 40
- Sudbury 191
- Sunderland 9
- Sutton 53
- Swampscott 127
- Swansea 129
- Taunton 951
- Templeton 121
- Tewksbury 575
- Tisbury 7
- Tolland Less than 5
- Topsfield 111
- Townsend 31
- Truro 9
- Tyngsborough 89
- Tyringham Less than 5
- Upton 24
- Uxbridge 73
- Wakefield 307
- Wales Less than 5
- Walpole 229
- Waltham 1190
- Ware 30
- Wareham 210
- Warren 21
- Warwick 0
- Washington Less than 5
- Watertown 368
- Wayland 106
- Webster 204
- Wellesley 228
- Wellfleet Less than 5
- Wendell 0
- Wenham 19
- West Boylston 43
- West Bridgewater 145
- West Brookfield 17
- West Newbury 8
- West Springfield 356
- West Stockbridge 5
- West Tisbury 7
- Westborough 335
- Westfield 430
- Westford 136
- Westhampton 5
- Westminster 32
- Weston 108
- Westport 95
- Westwood 122
- Weymouth 690
- Whately 5
- Whitman 182
- Wilbraham 219
- Williamsburg 10
- Williamstown 83
- Wilmington 325
- Winchendon 87
- Winchester 112
- Windsor 0
- Winthrop 249
- Woburn 597
- Worcester 5028
- Worthington 0
- Wrentham 189
- Yarmouth 110
- Unknown 275
- State Total 100158