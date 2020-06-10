BOSTON (WWLP) – Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.

Springfield has the highest number of cases in western Massachusetts with 2,650 cases, followed by Holyoke with 877 cases. Towns like Heath, Leyden and Middlefield have 0 cases of coronavirus. There are 13,609 cases in Boston, the largest amount in the state.

You can view more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.

Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 10th: