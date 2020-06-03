BOSTON (WWLP) – Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.
Springfield has the highest number of cases in western Massachusetts with 2,573 cases, followed by Holyoke with 842 cases. Towns like Heath, Leyden and Middlefield have 0 cases of coronavirus. There are 13,417 cases in Boston, the largest amount in the state.
You can view more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.
Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 3rd:
- Abington 230
- Acton 152
- Acushnet 86
- Adams 35
- Agawam 440
- Alford Less than 5
- Amesbury 170
- Amherst 93
- Andover 299
- Aquinnah 0
- Arlington 301
- Ashburnham 30
- Ashby 15
- Ashfield Less than 5
- Ashland 243
- Athol 58
- Attleboro 625
- Auburn 205
- Avon 68
- Ayer 114
- Barnstable 349
- Barre 56
- Becket 12
- Bedford 254
- Belchertown 96
- Bellingham 123
- Belmont 229
- Berkley 66
- Berlin 22
- Bernardston 6
- Beverly 581
- Billerica 515
- Blackstone 44
- Blandford Less than 5
- Bolton 12
- Boston 13417
- Bourne 151
- Boxborough 24
- Boxford 39
- Boylston 19
- Braintree 793
- Brewster 98
- Bridgewater 345
- Brimfield 6
- Brockton 4064
- Brookfield 20
- Brookline 365
- Buckland 8
- Burlington 258
- Cambridge 948
- Canton 282
- Carlisle 15
- Carver 57
- Charlemont Less than 5
- Charlton 67
- Chatham 13
- Chelmsford 320
- Chelsea 2779
- Cheshire Less than 5
- Chester Less than 5
- Chesterfield Less than 5
- Chicopee 407
- Chilmark Less than 5
- Clarksburg 7
- Clinton 227
- Cohasset 24
- Colrain Less than 5
- Concord 170
- Conway Less than 5
- Cummington Less than 5
- Dalton 9
- Danvers 706
- Dartmouth 365
- Dedham 371
- Deerfield 8
- Dennis 94
- Dighton 57
- Douglas 44
- Dover 18
- Dracut 447
- Dudley 76
- Dunstable 10
- Duxbury 102
- East Bridgewater 174
- East Brookfield 10
- East Longmeadow 267
- Eastham 10
- Easthampton 79
- Easton 259
- Edgartown 7
- Egremont 5
- Erving 6
- Essex 23
- Everett 1647
- Fairhaven 227
- Fall River 1363
- Falmouth 185
- Fitchburg 758
- Florida Less than 5
- Foxborough 110
- Framingham 1681
- Franklin 124
- Freetown 89
- Gardner 190
- Georgetown 54
- Gill Less than 5
- Gloucester 251
- Goshen Less than 5
- Gosnold 0
- Grafton 94
- Granby 28
- Granville 10
- Great Barrington 72
- Greenfield 193
- Groton 40
- Groveland 30
- Hadley 42
- Halifax 55
- Hamilton 31
- Hampden 83
- Hancock Less than 5
- Hanover 67
- Hanson 98
- Hardwick 9
- Harvard 17
- Harwich 121
- Hatfield 16
- Haverhill 1135
- Hawley 0
- Heath 0
- Hingham 257
- Hinsdale Less than 5
- Holbrook 187
- Holden 102
- Holland 8
- Holliston 56
- Holyoke 842
- Hopedale 39
- Hopkinton 119
- Hubbardston 5
- Hudson 179
- Hull 48
- Huntington 14
- Ipswich 66
- Kingston 131
- Lakeville 55
- Lancaster 87
- Lanesborough 8
- Lawrence 3163
- Lee 18
- Leicester 147
- Lenox 13
- Leominster 613
- Leverett Less than 5
- Lexington 316
- Leyden 0
- Lincoln 36
- Littleton 99
- Longmeadow 204
- Lowell 2671
- Ludlow 118
- Lunenburg 60
- Lynn 3430
- Lynnfield 90
- Malden 1151
- Manchester 19
- Mansfield 158
- Marblehead 224
- Marion 13
- Marlborough 938
- Marshfield 157
- Mashpee 54
- Mattapoisett 31
- Maynard 69
- Medfield 35
- Medford 994
- Medway 113
- Melrose 239
- Mendon 27
- Merrimac 34
- Methuen 939
- Middleborough 258
- Middlefield 0
- Middleton 160
- Milford 617
- Millbury 205
- Millis 47
- Millville 15
- Milton 295
- Monroe 0
- Monson 34
- Montague 25
- Monterey 0
- Montgomery Less than 5
- Mount Washington 0
- Nahant 39
- Nantucket 13
- Natick 412
- Needham 318
- New Ashford 0
- New Bedford 1910
- New Braintree Less than 5
- New Marlborough 6
- New Salem Less than 5
- Newbury 13
- Newburyport 81
- Newton 760
- Norfolk 24
- North Adams 46
- North Andover 326
- North Attleborough 248
- North Brookfield 14
- North Reading 184
- Northampton 269
- Northborough 220
- Northbridge 304
- Northfield Less than 5
- Norton 126
- Norwell 119
- Norwood 563
- Oak Bluffs 5
- Oakham 6
- Orange 39
- Orleans 16
- Otis Less than 5
- Oxford 67
- Palmer 45
- Paxton 31
- Peabody 947
- Pelham Less than 5
- Pembroke 89
- Pepperell 49
- Peru Less than 5
- Petersham 7
- Phillipston 15
- Pittsfield 168
- Plainfield Less than 5
- Plainville 64
- Plymouth 545
- Plympton 9
- Princeton 6
- Provincetown 22
- Quincy 1107
- Randolph 912
- Raynham 227
- Reading 291
- Rehoboth 58
- Revere 1667
- Richmond 5
- Rochester 33
- Rockland 284
- Rockport 76
- Rowe 0
- Rowley 39
- Royalston Less than 5
- Russell 11
- Rutland 52
- Salem 607
- Salisbury 51
- Sandisfield Less than 5
- Sandwich 90
- Saugus 526
- Savoy Less than 5
- Scituate 173
- Seekonk 76
- Sharon 142
- Sheffield 15
- Shelburne 8
- Sherborn 13
- Shirley 173
- Shrewsbury 307
- Shutesbury Less than 5
- Somerset 197
- Somerville 882
- South Hadley 137
- Southampton 29
- Southborough 40
- Southbridge 133
- Southwick 48
- Spencer 48
- Springfield 2573
- Sterling 114
- Stockbridge 14
- Stoneham 363
- Stoughton 591
- Stow 28
- Sturbridge 36
- Sudbury 188
- Sunderland 9
- Sutton 51
- Swampscott 123
- Swansea 126
- Taunton 934
- Templeton 119
- Tewksbury 574
- Tisbury 7
- Tolland Less than 5
- Topsfield 110
- Townsend 30
- Truro 9
- Tyngsborough 86
- Tyringham Less than 5
- Upton 24
- Uxbridge 67
- Wakefield 299
- Wales Less than 5
- Walpole 227
- Waltham 1170
- Ware 28
- Wareham 208
- Warren 19
- Warwick 0
- Washington Less than 5
- Watertown 367
- Wayland 107
- Webster 189
- Wellesley 223
- Wellfleet Less than 5
- Wendell 0
- Wenham 19
- West Boylston 41
- West Bridgewater 143
- West Brookfield 17
- West Newbury 8
- West Springfield 352
- West Stockbridge 5
- West Tisbury 7
- Westborough 333
- Westfield 428
- Westford 134
- Westhampton 5
- Westminster 32
- Weston 106
- Westport 87
- Westwood 122
- Weymouth 682
- Whately Less than
- Whitman 185
- Wilbraham 216
- Williamsburg 10
- Williamstown 83
- Wilmington 323
- Winchendon 87
- Winchester 113
- Windsor 0
- Winthrop 245
- Woburn 586
- Worcester 4910
- Worthington 0
- Wrentham 189
- Yarmouth 108
- Unknown 271
- State Total 97964