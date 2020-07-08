COVID-19 case numbers in each city and town in Massachusetts as of July 8th

BOSTON (WWLP) – Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.
Springfield has the highest number of cases in western Massachusetts with 2,872 cases, followed by Holyoke with 925 cases. Towns like Worthington, Monroe and Mount Washington have 0 cases of coronavirus. There are 14,160 cases in Boston, the largest amount in the state.
You can view more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,243 deaths, 110,602 total cases
Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 8th:
- Abington 235
- Acton 162
- Acushnet 93
- Adams 35
- Agawam 464
- Alford Less than 5
- Amesbury 181
- Amherst 97
- Andover 316
- Aquinnah Less than 5
- Arlington 308
- Ashburnham 32
- Ashby 15
- Ashfield Less than 5
- Ashland 248
- Athol 67
- Attleboro 666
- Auburn 216
- Avon 74
- Ayer 142
- Barnstable 368
- Barre 62
- Becket 15
- Bedford 274
- Belchertown 105
- Bellingham 136
- Belmont 231
- Berkley 71
- Berlin 20
- Bernardston 7
- Beverly 619
- Billerica 557
- Blackstone 55
- Blandford Less than 5
- Bolton 11
- Boston 14160
- Bourne 158
- Boxborough 26
- Boxford 43
- Boylston 20
- Braintree 814
- Brewster 103
- Bridgewater 359
- Brimfield 6
- Brockton 4254
- Brookfield 19
- Brookline 399
- Buckland 8
- Burlington 267
- Cambridge 978
- Canton 290
- Carlisle 18
- Carver 59
- Charlemont Less than 5
- Charlton 83
- Chatham 19
- Chelmsford 337
- Chelsea 2955
- Cheshire Less than 5
- Chester Less than 5
- Chesterfield Less than 5
- Chicopee 457
- Chilmark Less than 5
- Clarksburg 7
- Clinton 253
- Cohasset 27
- Colrain Less than 5
- Concord 173
- Conway Less than 5
- Cummington Less than 5
- Dalton 16
- Danvers 738
- Dartmouth 391
- Dedham 409
- Deerfield 10
- Dennis 95
- Dighton 67
- Douglas 48
- Dover 18
- Dracut 473
- Dudley 96
- Dunstable 11
- Duxbury 116
- East Bridgewater 181
- East Brookfield 13
- East Longmeadow 274
- Eastham 10
- Easthampton 86
- Easton 275
- Edgartown 8
- Egremont 5
- Erving 6
- Essex 24
- Everett 1770
- Fairhaven 243
- Fall River 1622
- Falmouth 204
- Fitchburg 800
- Florida Less than 5
- Foxborough 116
- Framingham 1745
- Franklin 137
- Freetown 102
- Gardner 195
- Georgetown 61
- Gill Less than 5
- Gloucester 258
- Goshen Less than 5
- Gosnold 0
- Grafton 98
- Granby 31
- Granville 13
- Great Barrington 73
- Greenfield 206
- Groton 43
- Groveland 38
- Hadley 45
- Halifax 56
- Hamilton 37
- Hampden 98
- Hancock Less than 5
- Hanover 78
- Hanson 110
- Hardwick 9
- Harvard 18
- Harwich 128
- Hatfield 17
- Haverhill 1247
- Hawley 0
- Heath 0
- Hingham 281
- Hinsdale Less than 5
- Holbrook 194
- Holden 122
- Holland 8
- Holliston 56
- Holyoke 925
- Hopedale 42
- Hopkinton 131
- Hubbardston 7
- Hudson 191
- Hull 51
- Huntington 15
- Ipswich 70
- Kingston 137
- Lakeville 62
- Lancaster 101
- Lanesborough 8
- Lawrence 3639
- Lee 19
- Leicester 151
- Lenox 13
- Leominster 702
- Leverett Less than 5
- Lexington 327
- Leyden 0
- Lincoln 41
- Littleton 100
- Longmeadow 219
- Lowell 2924
- Ludlow 126
- Lunenburg 64
- Lynn 3666
- Lynnfield 98
- Malden 1250
- Manchester 20
- Mansfield 165
- Marblehead 237
- Marion 13
- Marlborough 995
- Marshfield 169
- Mashpee 64
- Mattapoisett 37
- Maynard 70
- Medfield 38
- Medford 1039
- Medway 119
- Melrose 247
- Mendon 30
- Merrimac 35
- Methuen 1029
- Middleborough 270
- Middlefield 0
- Middleton 167
- Milford 651
- Millbury 214
- Millis 49
- Millville 21
- Milton 305
- Monroe 0
- Monson 39
- Montague 29
- Monterey Less than 5
- Montgomery Less than 5
- Mount Washington 0
- Nahant 40
- Nantucket 19
- Natick 419
- Needham 333
- New Ashford 0
- New Bedford 2157
- New Braintree Less than 5
- New Marlborough 7
- New Salem Less than 5
- Newbury 14
- Newburyport 99
- Newton 773
- Norfolk 27
- North Adams 46
- North Andover 346
- North Attleborough 258
- North Brookfield 17
- North Reading 192
- Northampton 281
- Northborough 224
- Northbridge 312
- Northfield Less than 5
- Norton 135
- Norwell 122
- Norwood 580
- Oak Bluffs 6
- Oakham 7
- Orange 41
- Orleans 16
- Otis Less than 5
- Oxford 82
- Palmer 50
- Paxton 33
- Peabody 1001
- Pelham Less than 5
- Pembroke 92
- Pepperell 52
- Peru Less than 5
- Petersham 7
- Phillipston 16
- Pittsfield 179
- Plainfield Less than 5
- Plainville 65
- Plymouth 610
- Plympton 11
- Princeton 6
- Provincetown 22
- Quincy 1148
- Randolph 955
- Raynham 239
- Reading 300
- Rehoboth 63
- Revere 1808
- Richmond 5
- Rochester 37
- Rockland 286
- Rockport 82
- Rowe 0
- Rowley 59
- Royalston Less than 5
- Russell 14
- Rutland 53
- Salem 637
- Salisbury 53
- Sandisfield Less than 5
- Sandwich 95
- Saugus 557
- Savoy Less than 5
- Scituate 190
- Seekonk 82
- Sharon 159
- Sheffield 15
- Shelburne 8
- Sherborn 15
- Shirley 177
- Shrewsbury 326
- Shutesbury Less than 5
- Somerset 204
- Somerville 971
- South Hadley 147
- Southampton 31
- Southborough 42
- Southbridge 169
- Southwick 54
- Spencer 53
- Springfield 2872
- Sterling 122
- Stockbridge 14
- Stoneham 388
- Stoughton 617
- Stow 27
- Sturbridge 43
- Sudbury 197
- Sunderland 9
- Sutton 50
- Swampscott 133
- Swansea 135
- Taunton 983
- Templeton 124
- Tewksbury 586
- Tisbury 8
- Tolland Less than 5
- Topsfield 116
- Townsend 35
- Truro 10
- Tyngsborough 93
- Tyringham Less than 5
- Upton 24
- Uxbridge 78
- Wakefield 316
- Wales Less than 5
- Walpole 236
- Waltham 1243
- Ware 33
- Wareham 213
- Warren 23
- Warwick 0
- Washington Less than 5
- Watertown 394
- Wayland 108
- Webster 257
- Wellesley 238
- Wellfleet 5
- Wendell 0
- Wenham 19
- West Boylston 43
- West Bridgewater 140
- West Brookfield 19
- West Newbury 10
- West Springfield 377
- West Stockbridge 5
- West Tisbury 10
- Westborough 335
- Westfield 461
- Westford 144
- Westhampton 5
- Westminster 32
- Weston 111
- Westport 100
- Westwood 129
- Weymouth 726
- Whately 5
- Whitman 189
- Wilbraham 225
- Williamsburg 10
- Williamstown 82
- Wilmington 333
- Winchendon 89
- Winchester 119
- Windsor 0
- Winthrop 263
- Woburn 646
- Worcester 5301
- Worthington 0
- Wrentham 192
- Yarmouth 115
- Unknown 262
- State 104961