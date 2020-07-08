COVID-19 case numbers in each city and town in Massachusetts as of July 8th

BOSTON (WWLP) – Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.

Springfield has the highest number of cases in western Massachusetts with 2,872 cases, followed by Holyoke with 925 cases. Towns like Worthington, Monroe and Mount Washington have 0 cases of coronavirus. There are 14,160 cases in Boston, the largest amount in the state.

You can view more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.

Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 8th: