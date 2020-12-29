COVID-19 guidelines and closing times will be enforced on New Year’s Eve

BOSTON (WWLP) – On New Year’s Eve, the ABCC Massachusetts State Investigators will enforce COVID-19 safety guidelines for restaurants and bars throughout the commonwealth, as well as the 10 p.m. mandatory closing time to ensure the safety of the public.

The Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) enforcement team wants to make sure everyone is celebrating the holiday safely and following the guidelines.

“This holiday season is unlike any other and for that reason alone we must remain diligent,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, who oversees the ABCC.

So far, investigators have found the majority of restaurants to be in compliance with the Governor’s Orders and Safety Standards.

However, 38 bars have had their liquor licenses indefinitely suspended, when the commission found that they had flagrantly violated the Safety Standards.

Treasurer Goldberg announced on Tuesday that the impaired driving enforcement efforts will focus on bars previously identified as those most frequently known to sell alcohol to a convicted drunk driver.

In addition to police stops of impaired drivers, Sale to Intoxicated Persons (SIP) enforcement is considered an effective tool by Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) officials nationwide.

These officials agree enforcement of laws prohibiting the sale of alcohol to intoxicated people is vital to prevent drunk driving, as well as to reduce criminal activity.

“These efforts support safer roads throughout Massachusetts. This kind of enforcement establishes a long-term deterrence for bar owners from over-serving, helping keep the public safe,” said Treasurer Goldberg.

According to the ABCC, alcohol is involved in 40% of traffic crash fatalities resulting in 17,013 fatalities and injuring an estimated 275,000 people annually. Data indicates that well over 50% of drunk driving arrests originate at bars.