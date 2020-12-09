COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Massachusetts

A medical worker attends to a coronavirus patient in the intensive care unit of an isolation and treatment center for those with COVID-19 in Machakos, south of the capital Nairobi, in Kenya Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. As Africa is poised to surpass 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases it is Kenya’s turn to worry the continent with a second surge in infections well under way. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 hospitalizations are the highest they’ve been since June.

On Tuesday, 36 more people with the infection were admitted to a hospital in Massachusetts, bringing the total to 1,552. Of those patients, 310 require care in the ICU.

The average age of COVID-19 patients in the hospital is now 68. As beds fill up and the post-Thanksgiving surge hits, there is growing concern over how much space is left for sick patients. In western Massachusetts, 17 percent of non-ICU beds are currently available, and half of the ICU beds are open.

Statewide, 22 percent of non-ICU beds and 35 percent of ICU beds are available. Governor Charlie Baker said hospitalizations are up 150 percent over the last month.

During the second week of November, just 568 people were in the hospital with COVID-19. Out of that, 144 of them were receiving care in an ICU.

The test positivity rate is also climbing, now at 5.81 percent.