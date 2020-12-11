COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 47 new deaths, 5,475 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP/SHNS) – Over the last week, Massachusetts has confirmed 32,473 new cases of COVID-19, almost exactly half of the total number of new cases confirmed through all of November.

The Department of Public Health reported another 5,475 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, bringing the state’s total to 269,929 cases since Feb. 1.

Last Friday, the state’s total was 237,456 cases. During the entire month of November, Massachusetts confirmed 65,514 new cases of the respiratory illness.

DPH also announced 47 new COVID-19 deaths Friday, raising the state’s death toll to 11,257 when counting people who died with confirmed or likely cases of the disease. In the last week, DPH has announced 347 COVID-19 deaths.

The 5,475 new cases added to the count Friday came from 99,181 new molecular tests and DPH said the seven-day average positive test rate increased to 5.72 percent. A week ago, the average positive test rate was 5.44 percent.

There were two fewer patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. Thursday than there were as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the latest data. There were 1,605 people with COVID-19 hospitalized as of mid-afternoon Thursday, including 309 patients in intensive care units. A week ago, the hospitalized population totaled 1,394 and there were 278 people in the ICUs.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 1,316 non-ICU beds open and able to be staffed within 24 hours, representing 14 percent of the 9,400 non-ICU beds that DPH said exist across Massachusetts. There were also 496 ICU beds available, representing 31 percent of the 1,600 total, DPH said.

DPH estimated that there were 65,741 people with active cases of the highly-infectious coronavirus in Massachusetts as of Friday, roughly equal to the population of Haverhill. One week ago, DPH estimated that there were 51,371 people with active cases of the virus.

Here is the full DPH COVID-19 Dashboard.