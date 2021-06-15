COVID-19 initiatives at Massachusetts RMV locations will continue

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) announced that many of the initiatives that were put in place to provide additional flexibility for its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic will continue as the State of Emergency in Massachusetts is lifted.

RMV customers will continue to be served by appointments only at open Service Centers, and customers who are unvaccinated will be required to wear a face covering for transactions.

The RMV will also continue with including dedicated hours on Wednesdays to serve senior citizens at some locations, holding suspension hearings by phone, allowing learner’s permit tests online, and using state vehicles for anyone taking road tests.

The Registry’s partner for many transactions, AAA, will also continue with the system of serving AAA members who make appointments.

The initiatives that will remain in place as the State of Emergency is lifted are:

Senior hours for customers 65 years of age and older on Wednesdays at specific locations will continue.

Road tests will still be offered using state vehicles only. Road test sponsors will be required to be in the road test vehicle beginning today, June 15. Everyone in a road test vehicle must wear a face-covering regardless of vaccination status.

Registration Drop Off Centers for drop off and pick up service for vehicle transactions will continue.

Online learner’s permit exams will continue and customers must still make an in-person appointment for the application process.

Suspension hearings by telephone will continue.

Executive orders that are no longer enforced:

The period of time to transfer a vehicle registration will once again be 7 calendar days from the date a person disposes of a vehicle to register the new one.

As of May 29, in-vehicle observation hours for Junior Operators reverted back to Driving Schools for applicants who obtained a learner’s permit on or after May 29 requiring junior operators to complete 6 hours observing another student driver, and 40 supervised driving hours with a parent or guardian.

For more information visit www.mass.gov/rmv.