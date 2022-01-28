COVID-19 testing sites closed Saturday due to winter weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the winter storm expected this weekend, several COVID-19 testing sites have announced they will not open on Saturday.

Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site

Springfield AMR says the Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall will be closed Saturday. The testing site will resume testing on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

HCC COVID-19 testing Site

The testing site at Holyoke Community College will be closed Saturday, according to Holyoke City Hall. The site will reopen on Monday from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Easthampton Millside Park COVID-19 testing site

The Millside Park COVID-19 testing site will be closed Saturday. Anyone that scheduled an appointment will be contacted directly by Curative. All canceled appointments will be rescheduled for Sunday and Monday at the Holyoke Mall site between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Appointments may also be rescheduled for Friday, January 28 at Millside Park. Residents looking to re-book can go to this website.

The storm arrives Friday night with steady snow moving in after midnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper teens and winds will be picking up. The snow will continue Saturday. Highs will be in the upper teens to around 20 degrees and it will also be windy.

Snow will taper off Saturday evening and skies will be mostly cloudy. Sunshine will return for the second half of the weekend.