COVID-19 vaccine available at Hynes Convention Center into June

BOSTON (WWLP)– The federal partnership to expand COVID-19 vaccine doses in the Boston area has successfully concluded after administering over 301,000 doses since March.

The Federal Emergency and Management Agency (FEMA) and Department of Defense teams at this Community Vaccination Center (CVC) wrapped up their mission on Sunday, May 23. As part of this effort, the Commonwealth received over 6,000 additional doses from the federal government each day to administer at the Hynes Convention Center vaccination site and through mobile clinics.

The state-run Hynes vaccination site will continue to operate into June under the continued management of CIC Health. Anyone who has received a first vaccine dose will be able to receive their second dose at the Hynes before the site closes.

“Massachusetts is a national leader in providing COVID-19 vaccines to our residents, and we are grateful for the support of the federal government in this partnership which helped contribute to those efforts,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “On behalf of the Commonwealth, I want to thank the Biden-Harris Administration, FEMA, the U.S. Navy, CIC Health, and the team at the Command Center and MEMA for working collaboratively to make this effort a success.”

Since opening on March 31, more than 310,000 doses have been administered at the Hynes with support from 225 Department of Defense U.S. Navy personnel, Cataldo Ambulance, and CIC-Health staff. In addition to bolstering existing efforts at the convention center, this federal support allowed the state to strengthen and expand vaccine equity efforts.

The Hynes site deployed staff for mobile clinics and pop-up vaccination sites to several communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic including Boston, Chelsea, Revere, Fall River, and New Bedford. These efforts were in addition to the Baker-Polito Administration’s work to expand outreach and other mobile vaccination efforts in disproportionately impacted communities and communities with lower than state average vaccination rates.