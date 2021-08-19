COVID booster shots could be coming to the Commonwealth next month

BOSTON (WWLP) – COVID-19 booster shots could be available as soon as next month, but there are questions about Massachusetts’ readiness.

Despite being in direct contact with the Biden Administration, Governor Charlie Baker said he was left out of the loop on the booster shot rollout. On Wednesday, the White House announced that a booster shot program would begin the week of September 20, pending FDA approval.

That same day, Gov. Baker did a radio interview with WGBH where he called himself an “enthusiastic supporter of a booster program.”

However, he voiced his frustration with the president’s rollout saying, “So, I have no guidance, alright, even though we spent an hour on the phone yesterday with all of the people who probably knew something about what this is all about, which really bums me out.”

Right now, more than 4.4 million people in Massachusetts are fully vaccinated. Under the booster shot program, fully vaccinated adults age 18 and up would become eligible for the shot eight months after receiving their second doses of Moderna or Pfizer.

The Commonwealth has officially closed all of its mass vaccination sites, so Gov. Baker will be have to rely on the 900 independent vaccination locations to distribute the booster shots.