Coyote population increasing in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Recently 22News received an email asking if the coyote population has increase across Western Massachusetts at all. This email was sent to us through the Report-It feature on our website, claiming that they have noticed more and was wondering if there was any truth to it.

Well in fact there is! The coyote population has been increasing here in Massachusetts, especially the Eastern Coyote, which is fairly new to our area. This type of coyote is very adaptable to any new area and has been adapting well to the habit here in the Pioneer Valley.

Patti Steinman from Mass Audubon Arcadia Wildlife told 22News, “Most wild animals are afraid of people and that’s a good thing. But if there is one that isn’t afraid of people, that’s when you really should be concerned, and that’s why also if people leave dog or cat food out, or feed their pets they’re initially feeding the coyotes.”

Make sure that if you are feeding your pets, you are doing so inside so that no wild animal starts to rely on this food source. This is also an important reminder to keep and eye on your pets when they are outside so that nothing bad could happen.