Coyote put down after found with leghold trap attached to it

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Environmental Police had to put down a coyote in a neighborhood in Fairhaven Sunday after they found it with a leghold trap attached to its leg.

According to Environmental Police, the trapping of coyotes is legal during the open trapping season in Massachusetts but the use of leghold traps is strictly prohibited.

Officers tracked the animal and located it several miles from where it was originally reported. Due to the animal’s significant injuries sustained from the leghold trap, the coyote was put down.

If you have information regarding this incident, please contact Massachusetts Environmental Police Dispatch at 1-800-632-8075 or online. You can remain anonymous.

The Fairhaven Police Department assisted with the search.