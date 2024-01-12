SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Massachusetts are warning residents and pet owners to beware of coyotes this time of year.

Coyotes are more active now because it’s mating season. The Wildlife Control Operator, Jonathan Cahoon of Critter Control of Springfield says coyotes are seen more often from January and into March. He says coyotes can be dangerous to small pets as they view them as a potential food source. To keep your pets safe, owners should always accompany their pets when they are outside.

Cahoon told 22News, “Whenever possible have your animals on a leash, don’t feed your animals outside, leave food, bird feeders, making sure they are nice and cleaned up, you don’t have a food source attracting prey animals, be looking for such as mice and rats, those kinds of things.”

Below are some other tips from the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife:

DON’T FEED OR TRY TO PET COYOTES: Keep wild things wild! Feeding, whether direct or indirect, can cause coyotes to act tame and may lead to bold behavior. Coyotes that rely on natural foods remain wild and wary of humans.

Keep wild things wild! Feeding, whether direct or indirect, can cause coyotes to act tame and may lead to bold behavior. Coyotes that rely on natural foods remain wild and wary of humans. SECURE YOUR GARBAGE: Coyotes raid open trash materials and compost piles. Secure your garbage in tough plastic containers with tight-fitting lids and keep them in secure buildings when possible. Take out trash when the morning pick-up is scheduled, not the previous night. Keep compost in secure, vented containers, and keep barbecue grills clean to reduce attractive odors.

Coyotes raid open trash materials and compost piles. Secure your garbage in tough plastic containers with tight-fitting lids and keep them in secure buildings when possible. Take out trash when the morning pick-up is scheduled, not the previous night. Keep compost in secure, vented containers, and keep barbecue grills clean to reduce attractive odors. CLOSE-OFF CRAWL SPACES: Coyotes will use areas under porches and sheds for resting and raising young. Close these areas off to prevent animals from using them.

Coyotes will use areas under porches and sheds for resting and raising young. Close these areas off to prevent animals from using them. DON’T LET COYOTES INTIMIDATE YOU: Don’t hesitate to scare or threaten coyotes with loud noises, bright lights, or water sprayed from a hose.

Don’t hesitate to scare or threaten coyotes with loud noises, bright lights, or water sprayed from a hose. CUT BACK BRUSHY EDGES: These areas provide cover for coyotes and their prey.

These areas provide cover for coyotes and their prey. PROTECT LIVESTOCK AND PRODUCE: Coyotes will prey on livestock. Various techniques, such as fencing, will protect livestock from predation. Clear fallen fruit from around fruit

trees.

Coyotes primarily travel between dusk and dawn but can be active 24 hours a day. They are typically fearful of humans, but if you see one acting aggressively, contact environmental police.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.