BOSTON (WWLP) – A worker died while they were servicing a gantry crane at Conley Terminal in South Boston.

A 58-year-old Methuen man was an employee of Capco Crane Hoist, which is a company hired to do maintenance on one of their cranes, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Massachusetts State Police. Around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, the victim, for reasons that are still being investigated, collapsed or fell from a platform that was around 150 feet high.

The victim’s jacket was caught on a platform and he was hanging from his jacket. Two of his coworkers on the crane pulled the victim back on the platform and they began attempting life-saving measures. Boston Firefighters ascended to the platform and took over to try and save the man’s life.

The victim was sent to Tufts Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries. The MSP Crime Scene Services Section also responded to assist with the documentation of the accident.

OSHA also went to the accident and began an investigation. The OSHA investigation into safety protocols related to the incident is different from an MSP investigation. The State Police investigation into the facts of the incident is still ongoing.