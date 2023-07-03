BOSTON (WWLP) – On Monday, Massachusetts State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash in Boston on Riverway near Longwood Ave.

At about 3:45 p.m., troopers arrived to find a wheelchair-accessible van that had crashed into a tree. At the time of the crash, the van was occupied by a 39-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman in a wheelchair.

According to the Director of the Media Relations Unit for Massachusetts State Police, Dave Procopio, the crash left both occupants seriously injured. Both occupants were taken to hospitals in the Boston area. Procopio says the Somerville woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the driver remains hospitalized.

It is believed that the crash didn’t involve any other vehicles. Investigators from Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police, the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, the Crime Scene Services Section, and Troop H Detectives are still looking into the cause of the crash.