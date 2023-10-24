BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police is investigating a motor vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, at 7:55 a.m., Troopers and Boston EMS were sent to the Riverway in Boston for a motor vehicle crash involving a public school bus with children on board and another vehicle.

The school bus, a 2023 Ford Econoline and a 2023 Toyota Camry sedan were involved in a crash, including three parked unoccupied vehicles. The bus driver, a 53-year-old Dorchester woman, and two students ages 17 and 15, were evaluated and medically cleared.

The passenger in the Camry, a 51-year-old Brockton woman, was taken to Beth Israel Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Camry, a 65-year-old Taunton man, was not injured.

The bus and a parked Tesla were towed.