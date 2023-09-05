HARWICH, Mass. (WWLP) – A camper trailer caught fire on Labor Day in Harwich, billowing out thick black smoke that was visible in Cape Cod on Monday.
According to the Harwich Fire Department, just after 7:00 p.m., crews were sent to Queen Anne Rod for a camper on fire.
The 34-foot camper trailer was a total loss, and vehicles parked near it were also damaged.
No injuries were reported, and the smoke could be seen all across the mid and lower cape.
