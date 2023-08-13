STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) — Just before 10 a.m. on Sunday morning Sturbridge Police and Fire units responded to Route 20 and Fiske Hill Road for a car crash involving a motorcycle.

When emergency responders arrived they found the operator of the motorcycle unresponsive in the middle of the roadway. He was flown by Life Flight to UMass Memorial where he is currently listed in stable condition.

The operator of the car was transported to Harrington Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation.