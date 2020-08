STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a car fire in Sturbridge Saturday night.

According to the Sturbridge Fire Department, crews were called to Route 15 where they saw a car fully inflamed. Sturbridge police officers confirmed everyone in the car was able to exit safely and were uninjured.

The car has been removed from the area and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

MAP: Route 15