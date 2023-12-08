BOSTON (SHNS) – The Healey Administration’s point person on the emergency shelter crisis wants to move “in other directions” before even considering the idea of using a convention center to house eligible families.

Flanked by administration officials and a member of President Joe Biden’s team to highlight efforts to accelerate migrant work permits, retired Lt. Gen. Scott Rice suggested it might be too heavy a lift to convert places like the Hynes Convention Center into temporary shelter to ease the pressure on a system that has strained beyond its usual boundaries and is costing hundreds of millions of dollars.

“Yes and no,” Rice replied when asked if convention centers were being considered for shelter. “The reason why I’m in the middle with that is because an open space is open to me to look at and consider, but there’s a lot of complexity with convention centers that it’s just — I’m going in other directions right now before we even consider that.”

Three weeks after the Healey administration officially imposed a cap of 7,500 families on the emergency shelter system due to record demand, Rice said Thursday that “about 100” families are on a waitlist with no spot immediately eligible to place them.

The crisis exploded this year as the state’s long-notorious lack of available and affordable housing collided with an unprecedented increase in migrants arriving in Massachusetts, where they are covered under a right-to-shelter law.

With the state on the cusp of its coldest months of the year, Rice said Thursday that the “trends are going down” for families coming to the Bay State, but cautioned against drawing any conclusions about underlying reasons.

“Some time in October, the numbers [of people] coming into the state started to go down. After that, we put a cap in place. After that, the weather got cold,” he said. “So I don’t know the relationship between them all yet. I need more time to actually really answer that question.”

With shelters and some hotels full, state officials last week began using conference rooms in the MBTA’s downtown Boston office building to temporarily host up to 25 families overnight, and Rice said work continues to identify other locations for new shelter sites.

“Now that I’ve changed my work ethic and I’m working 30 hours a day, that’s primarily what I’m working on: trying to find places,” he said. “I don’t have locations now. We have several that we’re working at — large sites, small sites, sites that need some work, but we’re trying to get there so that we don’t have families out in the cold.”

Rice joined several other Healey administration officials, a Biden White House aide and frontline responders to highlight a clinic that he said has helped more than 1,700 people apply for permission to work in the United States.

Calling the clinic our “best success to get somebody on their feet, out of our shelter system [and] into our community,” Rice said talks are underway about launching another version in the future.

Massachusetts officials have highlighted work permits as a key step toward easing pressure on the shelter system. They have also urged the Biden administration to make federal funding to take some of the rapidly escalating shelter costs off of the backs of state taxpayers.

Dan Koh, deputy director of intergovernmental affairs for President Joe Biden, said at Thursday’s event that Biden “deeply, deeply believes” in ensuring local and state governments have the tools and resources they need.

Asked by a reporter if the Biden administration could do more to support states, Koh said the White House has “already provided millions to Massachusetts and we want to be able to do more in terms of funding.”

“Unfortunately, we have a bill in front of Congress that’s sitting there now. We’re doing everything in our power to make sure that that gets passed in an expedient fashion,” Koh, a former Boston City Hall aide and congressional candidate, said.

Rice said he is not too focused on funding, at least at the state level, as the Legislature moves toward potential compromise on a bill that would steer $250 million more toward emergency shelters.

“I really, really can’t answer that,” Rice said when asked how helpful the funding in the closeout budget — which Gov. Maura Healey requested in September — would be. “It’s not because I don’t want to. It’s because I’m so focused on the overflow sites and where we’re going to put people as the cold builds, and we have a waitlist that’s growing. So that’s my energy, and I leave all of that to other people.”