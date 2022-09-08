NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Elks Lodge is hosting cruise night Thursday evening at 5:30 to honor area first responders and the lives lost during the September 11 attacks.

This is the 20th cruise night series. The event will take place in the Elk’s parking lot at 17 Spring Street in Florence.

“This is our way to encourage the public to remember the terrorist attack that took place on 9/11/01 and honor the brave police and emergency personnel that responded to this horrific event. The September 8th car show will be a great way for children to learn about our brave first responders as well as the vehicles and equipment they use every day to protect us,” says Ted Timmons, ER (President) of the Northampton Lodge of Elks No. 997.