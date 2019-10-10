Current state of education in Massachusetts forum

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Dozens of education officials from across the state were in Springfield Thursday morning for The 2019 Condition of Education in the Commonwealth.

The forum discussed ways educators can get students more involved in making decisions regarding their own curriculum.

22News spoke with Lane Hall-Witt a junior at Northampton High School.

He told 22News he would like to see more real world experiences in the curriculum, like the one he had volunteering at Yes Computers through The Teen Innovations Program.

Lane was able to get a first-hand look at what it’s like working in IT.

“Actually doing this program and talking to different people and learning a lot of people skills and being able to work in an environment where you use skills that you don’t normally learn in school is important to me.”

State Secretary of Education Jim Peyser said he would like to see the program be funded as part of The Student Opportunity Act.

The state senate recently passed the $1.5 billion Act to be implemented over the next 7 years.

“In particular we want to make sure this program gets into that funding bill that’s moving its way through the legislature in order to provide the incentive and ongoing revenue to sustain these programs over time,” Peyser said.

A major focus of that money will also go towards providing additional resources for low-income students.

Funds that Peyser said will help improve resources and student success in communities in western Massachusetts.

