Customers of Starion Energy will receive refunds as part of $10-million settlement

BOSTON (WWLP) – Electric supplier Starion Energy, Inc. has reached a settlement with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office over allegations that Starion used unfair and deceptive sales tactics to lure more than 100,000 Massachusetts customers into expensive contracts with high electricity rates.

The settlement, which returns $7.25 million to impacted customers, is the largest reached by AG Healey’s Office and a competitive electric supplier. Customers can expect to receive checks by the end of March. Eligible customers who do not see a check during the first phrase of the program can expect to see a reimbursement in another phase in 2022.

“This company falsely promised thousands of Massachusetts customers big savings on their electricity bills, but instead overcharged them by tens of millions of dollars,” AG Healey said. “We’re glad to be returning more than $7 million to customers harmed by Starion’s deceptive tactics. We’ve seen this happen over and over with these companies, and we’re working to stop them from preying on our residents.”

In addition to the $7.25 million going back to customers through the restitution program, the company is required to pay $250,000 in penalties that will go to the state’s general fund. Of the remaining $2.5 million in the $10 million settlement, $2 million will be forgiven if Starion complies with the terms of the consent judgment. As part of the settlement, Starion also contributed $500,000 to the AG’s Natural Gas Fuel Assistance Grant fund, which will be used to assist low and moderate income heating customers in the 2021-2022 heating season. The settlement also requires the company to ensure for three years that the amounts that low-income customers pay for electricity do not exceed what they would have paid if they received basic service through their utility company.

In the last four years, Massachusetts residents have filed more than 1,000 complaints with the AG’s Office about competitive suppliers engaging in aggressive and deceptive tactics including suppliers pretending to be a utility company to induce customers to turn over sensitive information; suppliers harassing customers with repeated calls or home visits; and door-to-door salespeople forcing their way into elderly customers’ homes and refusing to leave without a signed contract. The AG’s reports also found that low-income customers and residents of color are disproportionately affected by the practices of competitive electric suppliers in the individual residential competitive supply market.

Any consumer or retailer with concerns about a competitive electric supplier using deceptive marketing practices should file a complaint with the AG’s Office or call the consumer hotline at (617) 727-8400. Consumers with questions can also contact the Consumer Division of the Department of Public Utilities at (877) 886-5066.