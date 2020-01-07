Customs and border patrol agent accidentally fired gun inside Logan Airport

BOSTON (WWLP) – Authorities are investigating after a customs and border patrol agent accidentally fired a gun inside Logan International Airport in Boston on Friday.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection released the statement below to 22News on Monday:

On Friday, January 3, a firearm accidentally discharged within the CBP facilities at Logan International Airport. No passengers were in the immediate area at the time of the incident. CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibilities has initiated an investigation into the incident and CBP will take any necessary corrective action based on the investigation. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The gun went off in a secure room away from any passenger processing areas. Border protection officials did not mention if anyone was injured as a result.

